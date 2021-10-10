Celestine Donkor reveals how she gets 20 songs a day

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor has revealed how she gets her songs.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on ‘JukeBox’ – an entertainment talk show hosted by Nana Adwoa Annan on Atinka TV, Celestine Donkor, while answering a question in line with how she gets her songs opined that: "It’s by Grace…God has assigned an angel for me; that angel walks with me…anytime I give Him attention he reciprocates my gesture. So when I give Him the attention and I meditate, pray and avail my whole heart to God, He gives me the songs”.



According to the celebrated gospel musician who is credited with a number of hit songs, "On such days I can get like twenty songs”.



The 'Agbebolo' hitmaker is currently promoting her new single titled ‘Only You’ ahead of her yet to be released EP.



The slow tempo song which is agglutinated with beautiful rhythms and drum beats to match offers substantial inspiration to all Christians.



