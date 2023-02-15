Celestine Donkor releases 8th album titled ‘Final Say’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: Celestine Donkor

Ghanaian gospel artiste Celestine Donkor has released her 8th album titled ‘Final Say.’



The album was released to all the online music stores on Saturday, February 11, 2023.



Celestine earlier released the ‘Final Say’ title track (which is a medley of four songs) and another single ‘Amenuveve’ as a precursor to the main album launch.



Other songs on the album are ‘Only You’ (Unplugged), ‘Final Say Reprise’, ‘More Than a Song’, and ‘Edin No.’



The body of work was recorded live at the 9th edition of the Celestial Praiz which was held on 6th March, 2023.



Last year, Celestine released ‘Testimony Therapy’, a seven-track EP.



‘Only You’, a song on the album, was nominated for the the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2022.



