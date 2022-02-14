Celestine Donkor only gospel musician in 3Music Awards Artiste of the Year 2022

Entertainment of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: Kofi Donkor, Contributor

Gospel minstrel, Celestine Donkor will be battling some of Ghana’s topmost acts for Artiste of the Year in the 2022 3Music Awards.



She has been nominated alongside artistes such as Black Sherif, D-Black, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and Mr Drew.



Others are Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gyakie.



She is the only gospel musician that made it to the most prestigious award category of the scheme, considering her hard work and visibility in the year under review.



Celestine also earned nominations in the Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year (Only You) categories.



The ceremony for the nominees’ announcement of the 5th edition of the awards was held at the Teelande Tea Garden in Accra, on Friday February 11, 2022.



A few weeks ago, Celestine outdoored her ‘Testimony Therapy’ EP on Boomplay streaming platforms.



On March 6, 2022, she will hold the 9th edition of her annual concert dubbed ‘Celestial Praiz’.



In the meantime, she has released the visuals of ‘Praise Him’, a song taken of the ‘Testimony Therapy’ EP which features Tanzanian gospel superstar Joel Lwaga.





