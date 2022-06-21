Celestine Donkor ‘confused’ over betting company deal

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: Kofi Donkor

On the back discussions regarding the difficulty of gospel artistes getting investment, Celestine Donkor has shared her story.



The gospel musician, in a recent post has shared a screenshot of a proposal from a betting company requesting to do business with her.



The company stated that they are moved by her influence to engage her services.



Meanwhile, the ‘No One’ singer believes the Christian community will not like the idea.



She wrote: “Hmmm, PLEASE READ THIS CAREFULLY AND SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ME



The screen shot message below is from "A foreign betting company, they like my numbers and want me to advertise for them on my pages for the cool amount stated below.

Question is, Should I accept?



"To be honest, It’s not easy to be a gospel artiste. It is so difficult to get sponsorship and investment deals….This is not because we don’t have the numbers. In this current harsh economy, this money would help a lot to push my ministry, But, How would the Christian community react if a gospel musician is chosen as an ambassador for a betting company or an alcoholic beverage? Dear God, lead me not into temptation

#TestimonyTherapy #NoOneFeaturingSteveCrown”.



Recently, Joe Mettle shared his thought on how it is difficult for gospel musicians to get investments.



He urged companies owned by Christians to throw these gospel artistes a lifeline.



While secular musicians are open to all manner of deals, gospel artistes are restricted in their business engagement, especially when it comes to promoting betting, alcohol, smoking and nudity.



In the meantime, Celestine Donkor has released the visuals for ‘No One’ ft. Steve Crown.



