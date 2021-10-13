Celestine Donkor bemoans disunity, hypocrisy in gospel fraternity; celebrates growth

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Celestine Donkor takes her seat as our guest for this edition of Talkertainment.



The ‘Agbebolo’ hitmaker opens up on the countless struggles the gospel fraternity is faced with.



She cited hypocrisy, envy, and lack of support from her colleagues as part of the challenges the gospel industry is saddled with.



The award-winning singer also disclosed how she was judged and criticized by the gospel fraternity for featuring some secular acts on one of her songs.



Being the seventh born among 15 siblings, Celestine narrated how she had a tough childhood while growing up from a humble background.



But looking back at all the wild experiences so far, the gospel singer has thanked God for the many success she has chalked throughout her career.



Interestingly, Celestine Donkor in this particular episode also unravels other hidden talents you probably have never seen or heard about.



Watch Celestine Donkor’s exclusive interview with Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar below:





