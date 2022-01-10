You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 10Article 1441384

Celebrity pictures for the week

From high fashion to casual photoshoots, it's been a beautiful week for both celebrities and the lucky folks behind the lens.

The New Year has already brought about some ‘eye candy’ shots as MzVee for instance shared some captivating pictures on social media.
Not forgetting the breath-taking birthday photoshoots from Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey and John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Nkornu.

Other celebrities including Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kalybos, Empress Gifty, Nicki Samonas and many others also swept fans off their feet.

Let’s take a look at some 10 Ghanaian celebrities who served hot looks in the past week

MzGee


Mzvee


Emelia Brobbey


Nana Ama McBrown


Gloria Sarfo


Kalybos


Gifty Mawunya Nkornu


Berla Mundi


Empress Gifty


Niki Samonas

