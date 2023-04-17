‘Celebrity lookalikes could be jailed for 10 years’ - Samson Lardy Anyenini

Entertainment of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private legal practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini, has stated that ‘celebrity lookalikes’ could suffer up to ten years in prison for impersonation.



The discussions regarding these individuals posing as celebrities have heightened these past few days after videos of them granting media interviews flooded social media.



From dressing like celebrities to acting like them, these young men have been seen dancing or imitating some artistes on numerous occasions but insist they do not impersonate the said personalities.



Musicians including; King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Mr. Drew, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Quamina MP, and many others have had their replicas troop out of their hideouts to ‘feed off’ their fame.



It has also been the case that some event organizers have booked these individuals to either perform or make appearances at their shows.



But throwing light on the legal implications, Mr. Anyenini explained that these ‘look-alikes’ are exhibiting what is termed as ‘defrauding by false pretence.’



Describing it as totally wrong, he said they could be slapped with both civil and criminal charges.



“In criminal process, it is termed defrauding by false pretense. It is second-degree felony. It is a crime that can attract 10 years imprisonment. So, for instance, if someone wears a police attire and poses as an officer, he is defrauding by false pretence. In this case, ignorance is no excuse. False pretence can take the form of impersonation. So, if you share the same name with someone and you happen to look like the person and you go around creating the impression that you are the original person, you have committed that offence.



“According to section 1321, 133, 134 of the criminal offensive acts. If you are found guilty, you could spend ten years in jail. Some people can decide to take a civil action where you can be fined or hit you with both criminal or civil charges. A lot of things can happen. It is wrong completely wrong,” he stated.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB