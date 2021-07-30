Celebrity feuds: It’s childish, absurd to wash your dirty linen in public – Hajia4real

Entertainment of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite cum singer, Hajia4real has bemoaned how some celebrities publicly fight themselves in situations that could have been best solved privately.



She said bringing fights into the public when friendships go sour is childish and wished celebrities would stop doing that.



Touching on the countless celebrity feuds the country has witnessed in recent times, Mona4real said it is completely abhorrent to portray themselves in such a manner in the full glare of public.



Feuds such as that of actress Tracey Boakye and Hiplife artiste Mzbel; media personality Afia Schwarzenegger against Ayisha Modi, Mzbel and Nana Tornado, have been cringeworthy because of how dirty they got.



But reacting to such instances, the ‘My baby’ crooner in an interview with Graphic showbiz said;



“There is no need for any celebrity to resort to social media and say all sorts of things about the other because they are no longer friends. You will just become a laughingstock and trust me those on social media are there to listen and make a mockery of you without providing any solution. Let’s try and keep our issues from the public and resolve our matters internally. I feel very ashamed when I see such things on social media.”



Asked about her thoughts on how female celebrities are classified as slay queens and prostitutes due to their expensive lifestyle on social media, Mona said;



“We are working hard to make the money we spend. I am into so many things that fetch me a lot of money. Aside being an ambassador for different products in Ghana, I have a kids store, makeup shop and other businesses that give me money. When your man gives you money it is fine but sleeping around to make it is a no-no.”



Mona 4Reall is currently promoting her new song titled ‘My Baby’ which features Shatta Wale and is produced by Mix Master Garzy.



