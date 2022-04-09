Celebrity Deaths: Ghanaian stars who have died within the last 28 days

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Some Ghanaian celebrities have been struck down by death within the last 28 days.



The most recent celebrity deaths include popular broadcaster and veteran actor Psalm Nii Adjeteyfio.



Here in this report, Ghanaguardian.com captures 5 Ghanaian stars who have died within the last 28 days.



1. Fru Asa Atanga Col Faat (saxophonist)



Col Faat was a Cameroonian-Ghanaian saxophonist and recording engineer. He was widely known as Colonel Faat.



He died in Accra on March 11, 2022 (Friday), after a short illness.



He was 59.



He was an active part of Gyedu Blay Ambolley’s Sekondi Band.



Colonel Faat also played on numerous recording dates and live sessions with a variety of acts including Rocky Dawuni, Kojo Antwi, Tinny, Paapa Yankson, Della Hayes, Amakye Dede, Obrafour and Reggie Rockstone.



2. Francis Ebow Cann (Radio Presenter)



The Happy FM presenter died on March 25, 2022 (Friday).



He passed away at a private hospital in Accra after a short illness.



The late Docta Cann was the host of Happy FM’s weekend entertainment show, ‘Showbiz Xtra’.



He left behind a wife and four children - 3 boys and an 8-month old baby girl.



3. Ras Manlenze (Keyboardist/guitarist)



Ras Manlenze is one of Ghana’s most prolific instrumentalists. He dead on March 31, 2022 (Thursday), some 6 days after the death of Docta Cann.



The late Malenze formed the Fish Band at Dansoman in 1996 and was also a regular keyboardist at Jah Link Spot around Kingsby Hotel, Achimota Accra.



4. Nana Nsiah Piesie (Highlife musician)



Highlife artiste Nana Nsiah Piesie died on April 5, 2022 (Monday).



He died in a road accident in Pokuase, Accra.



The Nsiah Piesie broke onto the music scene as a part of the African Heroes Band led by Osei Kofi. He was a protege of Ghana’s late legendary musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu, after his secondary school education.





He later became a solo artiste and released popular hits such as ‘Police Abaa’, ‘Wo Gyae Me a Mennwe Aboɔ’, ‘Enyigyina Bekume’, and ‘Me Dɔ Wo’.





He was 57.



5. Psalm Nii Adjeteyfio (actor)



Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio is the 5th celebrity to have passed away in the last days 28 days.



He died on April 8, 2022 (Friday), after battling diabetes and heart-related ailments.



TT, as he was affectionately called, was 55.



TT is famed for his role in the popular television series, ‘Taxi Driver’.