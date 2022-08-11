Celebrities who would do the unthinkable for fame

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Even when you don't want to, drawing attention is one of the benefits of being a celebrity, but some people in the spotlight have made it their mission to bring more attention to themselves than fame allows.



This list below outlines thirteen celebrities who made it big, albeit for just a little while.



Now, they're doing anything to stay in the limelight. In other words, they are so thirsty, and sometimes even parched.



Here are the 13 top celebrity attention seekers who will do almost anything to get a bit more famous.



Akuapem Poloo



In 2019, Akuapem Poloo met with American rapper, Cardi B, and before she left her, she cemented her name as one of the Ghanaian stars who would be remembered by the rapper forever.



During their meeting, the actress rolled on the floor and somersaulted in the lewdest way possible which got bloggers and websites writing about her.



Rosemond Brown also during one of her attention-seeking escapades ended up taking a naked picture with her son which landed her in court.



Kisa Gbekle







Another public figure who would do anything for attention, is actress, Kisa Gbekle. The mother of one for a period has gotten the attention of social media users for announcing that she was going to get liposuction to enhance her butt while in Turkey. Without equivocation, she said her GH¢60,000 ‘new’ body was for rich men.



After her lipo, she has been spotted in several videos and pictures in very erotic poses to draw attention while also lying about not having a son but has since corrected her wrongs.



Shatta Wale







Self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’, Shatta Wale, joins the tall list of stars who would do anything to attention.



Right from 2013, he has punctuated his career with controversies. He created a scene when he lost a VGMA award to Kaakie and has since fought colleagues in the name of showbiz and boredom.



Known for dragging ‘beefs’ for as long his opponent keeps at it, Shatta Wale makes it his job to find loopholes in the lives of some of his colleagues he could hammer to shut them up and draw attention to himself.



One such incident was the famous brawl that started on December 25, 2021, into January 2022, with Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, after Shatta Wale called Nigerians stupid for not supporting Ghanaian artistes.



Wanlov Kubolor







Wanlov has for years announced that he goes commando while walking around but this was disputed by some Ghanaians, however, in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso in 2012, the artiste put his penis on live TV to prove he wears no pants.



Another thing about the artiste that draws attention to him, is the fact that he walks barefooted.



Afia Schwarzenegger







Known to drag fights and will drain one with insults should she be offended by anyone, Afia Schwarzenegger has fought many known names in Ghana from Kennedy Agyapong, Mzbel, and Delay, among others, all for different reasons.



Delay







Eloquent in the Twi language and able to use innuendos and proverbs to send messages to her haters, Delay has done so well in the industry by not fighting directly with people she ‘beefs’ but uses The Delay Show to communicate her message to the deserving persons.



Brother Sammy







Gospel artiste, Brother Sammy, who is known in the gospel fraternity as a good worshipper for a while has diverted attention from his craft to his way of dressing, composing songs for Muslims, and talking about his sexual escapes with his wife on their honeymoon and more.



These statements he made had him trending on various social media platforms.



Nana Agradaa







Another attention seeker in the entertainment industry is a fetish priestess turned Minister of God, Nana Agrada who has asked social media users to call her, Doctor Evangelist Patricia.



Although she claims to have changed, several videos of her speak otherwise as she has been captured waging war against some people she scammed and daring them to go on a demonstration they plan to organise.



Samuel Nkansah







Ghanaians woke up to videos being circulated on social media of Kumawood actor, Samuel Nkansah, who caused a stir when he celebrated his birthday at a cemetery which according to him was to send out a message.



The message in his birthday being celebrated at the cemetery was to tell the world that as one ages, they draw nearer to their death.



Shugatiti







Nothing will stop Shugatiti from trending on various social media platforms as the nudist aside from dressing obscenely to draw attention has opened a restaurant that serves soup in penis-looking pots.



Nana Tornado







However, Nana Tornado, after admitting that he is the sworn enemy of Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has made it his profession to always attack the controversial mother of three whenever she sets her eyes on anyone he admires or needs help to fight her.



Quite recently, Tornado called on Kofi Adomah when Afia Schwar shared a post of him sacking his ex-wife from their marital home.



According to Nana Tornado, he has handed Kofi Adomah’s wife, Miracle the weapon to fight his rival.



Tracey Boakye







Giving herself the title of ‘East Legon ‘landlady, she has done a good job making sure people see the ins and outs of her house to communicate a message to the general public.



Tracey also had tongues rolling again when she put up a big billboard to say ‘Thank You’ to people who threw their weight behind her when she got married.



Efia Odo







Serving Efia Odo for the last, the socialite is known widely for how erotic she dresses and has boldly stated that she has no problem with how she clothes herself and asked social media users to mind their business.



In a recent post, she made dressed in the most provocative way possible, social media users couldn't help themselves when she exposed her nipples in a dress she wore to Kwesi Arthurs album listening in April this year.



Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:









ADA/BOG