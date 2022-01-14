Celebrities who went under the knife and needle to enhance their bodies

Entertainment of Friday, 14 January 2022

Taboos about body enhancement in Ghana



Stars who have admitted going under the knife



Stars who have denied getting body enhancement



It's one thing to admit to getting a body enhancement procedure done and it's another thing to refute or keep quiet about them.



Back in the day, it was a taboo in Ghana to openly admit going under the knife and needle to have a great body and so it was in many other countries around the world, even in unfettered America.



The narrative has however changed; body enhancement is now in vogue. Indeed, some celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Katy Perry, Tyra Banks have all had experience.



Whether it's just a little jab of Botox or a severe cosmetic procedure like breast implants and buttocks implants or a facelift, some celebrities in Ghana have admitted to getting it while others have completely denied their body procedures.



Times are changing, and a handful of brave celebrities are opening up about their experiences with Kisa Gbekle confidently parading herself on the internet when going to get her body procedure done in November last year.



She claims to have headed to Turkey and spent GH¢60,000 to enhance her body.



Below are 3 celebrities who have gone under the knife to get an hourglass body most people are fighting to have.





