Celebrities who made trendy fashion statements over the weekend

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The weekend brings with it some kind of ease from the weekdays’ hectic craze and yet some celebrities could not wait to turn heads with the fashion statements they made.



Jackie Appiah, while spending some time in France with other actors and celebrities, was sighted in a big jacket on top of her two-piece joggers with a Balenciaga bag to match.



Not just Jackie killing the fashion, Salma Mumin shared a post from Turkey wearing an all-black body con dress holding onto a fur jacket with crystal clear or transparent heels to tell she is boss of what she does.



Evangelist Patricia Oduro Korateng, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, flashed a smile in a gold and blue beaded sequin dress. She complimented the look with a bold red lipstick.



When you thought we were done, we present to you, influencer, Hayet Rida, who dazzled in a green stylish body con wear that boldly screamed simple and trendy.



We at GhanaWeb will ruin it for you if we keep going on but hey, scroll and enjoy. Don’t forget to leave a comment below:



Jackie Appiah







Salma Mumin







Evangelist Patricia Oduro Korateng







Hayet Rida







Nana Ama McBrown



