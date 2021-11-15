You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 15Article 1402021

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Celebrities who made fashion statements over the weekend

• Fashion is art

• Celebrities pay attention to their outfits

• Celebrities updated their socials over the weekend


As rapper Sarkodie loves to put it “the drip is very necessary”.

Well, we totally agree with this claim. A lot of celebrities invest in their physical outlook because it counts.

Whether you believe in less is more or you’re all for the designer brands, once you nail that look, you’re good to go.

Over the weekend, your favourites in the entertainment industry made bold public appearances with outfits.

Here are some looks served by celebrities last weekend:


Salma Mumin




Serwaa Amihere



Sarkodie




Kwabena Kwabena




KiDi




Fella Makafui




Sandra Ankobiah

