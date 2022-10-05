Celebrities who have received favours from strangers

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is a no-brainer that celebrities are often provided special treatment wherever they go.



From special seats reserved at events and even being the preferred customers to be served first, these individuals are given the advantage of being a priority.



In recent times, some Ghanaian celebrities have publicized their various encounters with strangers who have offered them favours without hesitation.



The likes of popular media personality, Bridget Ottoo, and actress Lydia Forson have narrated stories of how some total strangers have either rescued them from tight situations or offered them thoughtful gestures.



In one of the above events, however, there has been the intent to reward the ‘Good Samaritan’.



Let’s take a look at some celebrities who have received favours from total strangers



Lydia Forson







The actress in a series of tweets detailed that a mystery man paid for all the items she bought from a shop and also appreciated her activism on social media.



The outspoken actress in a detailed narration of the encounter on social media, said although she insisted on paying for her items, the man’s inflexible desire to take care of the bill made her give in eventually.



“To the kind gentleman who paid for my groceries today, wheeled my cart to the car, and left without asking for anything in return, I just want to say THANK YOU. The last thing he said before leaving was ‘I just need you to know some of us see and appreciate everything you do,” she stated on Twitter.





To the kind gentleman who paid for my groceries today, wheeled my cart to the car,and left without asking for anything in return,I just want to say THANK YOU.



The last thing he said before leaving was “ I just need you to know some of us see and appreciate everything you do.”???? — miss forson (@lydiaforson) September 29, 2022