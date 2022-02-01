Celebrities who have publicly commiserated with Mzbel so far

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Ghanaians show Mzbel support



Celebrities sympathize with Mzbel



Mzbel mourns father



Following the demise of Mzbel’s father, some Ghanaian celebrities have consoled the singer through several means.



Right from the moment she publicly announced the death of her father till he was buried, several Ghanaian celebrities have either extended their condolences on social media or visited her home to mourn with her.



Mzbel lost her father, Mr. Alex Albert Amoah, on January 27, 2022, and as Islamic custom demands, he was laid to rest a day after.



Although the singer is yet to organize a public funeral of any kind for her late father, videos making rounds on social media capture celebrities paying visits to her in solidarity.



The likes of Coded4X4, Zeal, Promzy, and Prodigal of VIP fame, Zionfelix and Mina, and some others have thronged Mzbel’s residence while several others have commiserated with her on social media.



Mzbel’s long-lost friend, Nana Tornado, also seized the opportunity to reconcile with her after a longstanding feud.



