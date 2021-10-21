Celebrities who have condemned Shatta Wale’s fake gun attack

• Some celebrities criticize Shatta Wale over gun shooting prank



• Police have arrested Shatta Wale over a fake gun attack



• The dancehall artiste faces court today



Some Ghanaian celebrities have waded in the ongoing controversy surrounding Shatta Wale’s arrest on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.



This was after the dancehall artiste faked reports that he was shot by some unknown gunmen on Monday, October 18, 2021.



It can be recalled that the Ghana Police Service who confirmed his arrest in a post on social media also announced that some two persons are in their custody for spreading false information in connection with the alleged gun attack on Shatta Wale.



They are Shatta Wale’s Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee.



But after carefully analysing the event, these celebrities have condemned Shatta Wale’s conduct; adding that his career could be shattered as a result.



They are of the view that Shatta Wale who have pulled so many pranks in the past, went too far this time around.



The likes of MoG, Reggie Rockstone and Samini have criticized Shatta’s unsuccessful prank game.



MoG



MoG who has not had the best of relationships with Shatta Wale joined the section of Ghanaian to criticize him.



In a Twitter post, the popular beats maker wrote; “Man dey do stunts pass Jackie Chan seff. Huge pile of disgrace.”





Chirman @shattawalegh go crack expensive joke but the current #igp is not laffin ???? ... now the matter chop hot and gangsters are on the run ???????????? Accra is #burning ???????????? .. ok I stop I stop ???????????????????????????????????????????? Bandana ne gyimiiii di3 ooooo d333bida smh.