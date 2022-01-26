Celebrities who graced the memorial service of Afia Schwarzenegger's late father

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Afia Schwarzenegger loses father
Afia Schwarzenegger holds one-week celebration for late father
Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah console Afia Schwarzenegger
The one-week memorial service for the late Augustine Adjei, father of actress, Afia Schwarzenegger attracted several celebrities to De Temple Petroleum at Achimota.
Friends, colleagues and fans of Afia Schwar turned out in their numbers on the morning of Wednesday, January 26, to commiserate with the actress and her bereaved family.
GhanaWeb's Entertainment journalist and host of Talkertainment, Elsie Lamar reporting from Achimota in Accra disclosed that the memorial service witnessed a huge turnout.
Celebrities including Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, KKD, Mr Drew, Selly Galley-Fiawoo, Clemento Suarez were captured by GhanaWeb.
Watch the photos below: