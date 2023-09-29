Celebrities who graced Medikal’s #PlanningNPlotting album listening party

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2023

Ghanaian rapper AMG Medikal’s album listening party took center stage at the Marina Mall on Thursday, September 28, 2023, where lots of celebrities turned up to grace the occasion and make it a success.



Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale who is a known affiliate of Medikal was present at the occasion to support and provide the needed assistance in order to help his colleague.



Some notable celebrities who were spotted at the launch include controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, Reggae dancehall artiste Samini, Sista Afia, and others.



Keche Joshua, Bisa K-dei, Eno Barony, Kofi Kinaata, and Lasmid were among the host of celebrities who were present to grace the occasion.



AMG Medikal, who spoke during the PlanningNPlotting listening album, admonished Ghanaians to patronize the album and pay attention to the message that one has to remain confident in whatever they do.



“I just want them to get the message and then get what Medikal is about, you get me? I'm not here to change the rhythm change the algorithm or change the perception of how people see my music or Ghanaian music. I'm an entertainer,” he said.



He continued: “I feel like if you're a fan of Medikal or if you listen to Medikal, it means you believe in yourself. So any youth, any male, any female who listens to Medikal or listens to this album should know that you have to be yourself in anything you do.



“You have to stay awake. You have to be happy, don't be under pressure. Don't be pressured by society, and a lot of people belittle your confidence, and then you feel like less of yourself. You have to be great in your own world.”



