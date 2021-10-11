Celebrities who dazzled in smashing outfits at the Ghana Music Awards UK festival

Fashion of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Some Ghanaian celebrities stormed the Ghana Music Awards UK festival in stunning outfits



• They turned heads with their beautiful and classy outfits



• The likes of Fella Makafui, Gyakie, Mzbel, and many others were the best dressed for the night



It was a night of fun and elegance at the Ghana Music Awards festival held in the UK as scores of Ghanaian celebrities showed up in grand style.



As expected, celebrities outdid themselves by putting together outfits that became the centre of attraction of the event which took place on October 9, 2021.



While some stunned in their beautiful outfits on the red carpet, others ‘dripped’ in ‘eye-catching’ outfits during their respective stage performances.





Let's take a look at some best-dressed celebrities at the GMA UK event.



Fella Makafui







She was crowned the best-dressed celebrity at the event with her smashing laced gown put together by Ghanaian fashion designer, Quophi Akotua.



The wife of popular rapper, Medikal, stormed the event in a brown body-fitting laced gown which was detailed with silver pearls.



With short-length curly hair and a neat ‘face beat’ to match, Mrs. Precious Frimpong turned heads with her appearance on that particular night.





