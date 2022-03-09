Celebrities who attended the grand birthday party of A Plus

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, celebrated his 45th birthday in a grand style on March 6, 2022.



There was a lot of fun and enjoyment as some politicians across the political divide, musicians, celebrities, businessmen, friends, and loved ones graced the birthday party which took place at Lashibi.



The birthday celebrant shared a humbling story of how he came from a village with contributions that has been given to him by his friends, so that he could buy gari, while dressed up in a simple but classy attire.



Donning a blue pant and a white long-sleeved shirt, the controversial icon also indicated that because of his likeable personality, he will one day be on the ballot paper during an election, ending up as a President of Ghana.



Some celebrities like Abeiku Santana, Reverend Obofour, Shatta Michy, Zynnell Zuh, among others threw their weight behind the controversial social commentator.



