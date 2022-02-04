Celebrities trending on social media this week

Entertainment of Friday, 4 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Despite turns 60
John Dumelo stuns in new picture as he marks birthday
Kuami Eugene shares fashionable pictures on social media
It was a week filled with glamorous birthdays but that of Dr Osei Kwame Despite overshadowed every event that went on this week.
The millionaire marked his 60th birthday with the richest and most influential people in Ghana attending his lavish dinner.
The likes of Ibrahim Mahama, Kennedy Agyapong, Cheddar, and many others graced the event to share in the joy of the CEO of Despite Company Limited.
Swaying from the luxurious birthday celebration of Despite, musician Kuami Eugene and actor John Dumelo have celebrated their birthdays with really cool pictures to cement their names in February.
Young millionaire, Cheddar shared some photoshoots he took wearing an old vintage. His priceless facial reaction did some talking.
From Ghana to Dubai and it was an eye candy moment when actress, Nadia Buari, shared some pictures of her in a beautiful beachwear splashing away in the sea.
Back to Canada with her family, Kafui Danku couldn’t wait to turn heads on social media wearing a pink jacket over a peach jumpsuit while sitting pretty in the snow.
So many trending pictures this week but for more, scroll down.
Dr Osei Kwame Despite
John Dumelo
Kuami Eugene
Freedom Jacob Caesar (Cheddar)
Tracy
Jackie Appiah
Kafui Danku
Nadia Buari
MzGee
Zynnell Zuh