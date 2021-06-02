Celebrities throng launch of Merit in Movies and Entertainment Awards Africa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

The maiden edition of the Merit in Movies and Entertainment Awards Africa, (MIME Africa Awards) has officially been launched at the Holiday Inn Hotel.



The event hosted by radio presenter Doreen Avio and Kwesi Kwatia is with a focus on awarding today’s hottest and outstanding entertainment content and personalities. MIME is here to celebrate achievements in film, music, television, sports and general entertainment.



The event was well attended by media personalities and some celebrities which includes veteran actress Akorfa Ejeani, filmmaker Pascal Amanfo, gospel musician Cwesi Oteng, music producer Fredyma, spoken-word artiste Rhyme Sony and others.



Speaking to the CEO of the awards, Eunice Oheneba Asiedu expressed excitement as she explained that she has been wanting to put the awards together since 2019 but due to COVID-19, things got shaky and everything was put on hold. She stressed that she is happy it has been officially launched and looking to do more work to make this a success.



Akorfa Ejeani commended organisers and added that award schemes like the MIME Africa Awards encourage the industry to bring their A-Game on.



“It will automatically help and make the industry better,” she said.



Filmmaker Pascal Amanfo advised that the MIME Africa wards scheme should be encouraged as he believes that people who have found a way to keep the industry going should be given thumbs up. He commended the likes Shirley Frimpong Manso, Peter Sedufia, Kobi Rana and others who are working hard to release movies.



Fredyma on the other hand believes the awards will help the area of movies, sports, music, theatre and others which he said is very innovative. He added that it will bring people from different industries under one umbrella to network and do more.



Eunice Oheneba Asiedu in her statement at the launch also announced that the engagement has started their activities this year.



“On behalf of our team, we are pleased to also announce that, the event marks the beginning of our “CALL TO ENTRY” in the awards across the various announced categories, she said.



MIME will bring recognize and reward the best across Africa and will be used as a platform to raise the profile of African and international entertainers and content producers of African descent.