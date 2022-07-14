Celebrities pour in tributes for AB Crentsil

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The legendary singer died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022



AB Crentsil died after a short illness



The iconic Highlife singer died at age 79



Ghana was taken aback on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, when the death of the legendary Highlife singer, AB Crentsil was announced.



It was made known when Veteran sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, known within the entertainment circle as Fredyma made a Facebook post about the demise of the iconic singer and lyricist.



Although the exact cause of his death is yet to be made public, the musician had been ill for a while.



AB Crenstil died at the age of 79.



Some celebrities took to their social media handles to eulogize the musician who served Ghanaians with great music for decades.



Here are the tributes from the celebrities to AB Crentsil





Rest In Absolutely Peace Uncle AB Crentsil.

I have enjoyed every moment we have shared together. May The Lord Keep Your Happy Soul In Safe Place ???????? pic.twitter.com/OaghLSHU9D — NANA AMA (@Adadziewaa_) July 13, 2022

Rest In Peace to the legend A. B. Crentsil … Thank you for your service. — YDL (@KOJO_Cue) July 13, 2022

The Legendary Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, simply known as A.B. Crentsil has passed!



You have done your part, go on and have eternal rest. #ABCrentsil pic.twitter.com/BLfPLXfFLc — Knii Lante (@KniiLante) July 13, 2022

We have lost a great man!! RIP Sir



Highlife Legend AB Crentsil dead https://t.co/1ghZ5pDWAY



Source: @Starr1035Fm — Bola Ray (@TheRealBolaRay) July 13, 2022

Sad News . Rest Well Legend ????????

I learned a lot . pic.twitter.com/LeZYQNuGwz — Kuami Eugene (@KuamiEugene) July 13, 2022

EAN/BOG