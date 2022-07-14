You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 14Article 1582052

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrities pour in tributes for AB Crentsil

AB Crentsil AB Crentsil

The legendary singer died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

AB Crentsil died after a short illness

The iconic Highlife singer died at age 79

Ghana was taken aback on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, when the death of the legendary Highlife singer, AB Crentsil was announced.

It was made known when Veteran sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, known within the entertainment circle as Fredyma made a Facebook post about the demise of the iconic singer and lyricist.

Although the exact cause of his death is yet to be made public, the musician had been ill for a while.

AB Crenstil died at the age of 79.

Some celebrities took to their social media handles to eulogize the musician who served Ghanaians with great music for decades.

