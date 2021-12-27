Celebrities making the holidays better with stunning pictures

Fashion of Monday, 27 December 2021

A-listers looking stunning in their pictures



How your favourite celebrities are spending their Christmas holidays



Top five pictures from celebrities turning heads



Celebrities after an unprecedented year are extra grateful for the chance to be snuggled up with our families while watching festive films, drinking wine, eating all the Christmas foods, wearing our best clothes and wishing our loved ones this festive period.



Some have taken to their Instagram to share photos of themselves. Here, a careful look is taken at how everyone's favourite celebrities are spending Christmas, from the lavish dinners to the home photoshoots.



A host of A-listers, from Nana Ama McBrown in a red dress with her beautiful daughter to Sefa killing it on stage, while many are waiting for the new year; Sister Derby decided to dazzle in an all-black see-through dress.



Nana Ama McBrown







MzVee







Sefa







Sister Derby







Victoria Lebene



