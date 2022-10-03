Celebrities express shock over Ekow Blankson’s death

Entertainment of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Condolences are pouring in from individuals, particularly celebrities across social media, following the sudden passing of the late veteran Ghanaian actor, Ekow Blankson.



The veteran actor, whose sudden demise was announced in the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022, has sparked various reactions from several Ghanaian celebrities, many of whom have shared fond memories of him while shockingly reacting to the news.



The likes of Kobi Rana, Prince David Osei, John Dumelo, Roselyn Ngissah, Beverly Afaglo, Martha Ankomah, Captain Planet, and many others have sadly reacted to the news.



To many, he was a selfless, humble and respected man who contributed his quota to the Ghanaian showbiz fraternity.



The late Ekow Blankson is reported to have died while he was on admission at a hospital in Tema, following a short illness.



He is survived by a wife, Justina Naadu Blankson, and children.



Read some of the condolence posts below:





EB/EA