Entertainment of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrities don 'wow' Ghanaian garments to mark 65th independence anniversary

Ghanaians are celebrating the 65th Independence Day anniversary with their flags up high and their chest up.

As another prosperous day dawns upon the nation, the enthusiasm of celebrities is undeniably grandiose.

From Nana Ama McBrown, Gifty Anti, Berla Mundi and many other celebrities, our patriotic celebrities are sporting red, yellow and green for the love of the nation.

The most widely shared picture among the list was an image of Becca, Berla Mundi and Nana Akua Addo that has since made waves on many social media platforms.

Take a look at how showbiz stars painted the day red, gold and green, as they displayed their fashionable blend of trendy patriotic styles for their beloved country.

Nana Ama McBrown



Becca



Berla Mundi



Nana Akua Addo



Benedicta Gafah



Gifty Anti



Mona4Reall



Stacey Amoateng



Akuapem Poloo



Martha Ankomah

