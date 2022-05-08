Celebrities celebrate mothers as Mothers' Day is observed

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

To honor, celebrate and appreciate mothers all over the world and in Ghana, GhanaWeb's Ewurabina Everett interviewed a few players in the Ghanaian entertainment scene on the red carpet at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards about their mothers.



The likes of Joe Mettle, Beverly Afaglo, S3fa, and Diana Hamilton were caught blushing, smiling, and grinning from ear to ear as they expressed their love, appreciation, and well wishes to their mothers.



"She is the most amazing person that ever existed... and I celebrate her to the core, I love her to the core, I love her to bits, and to all the mother figures out there, I wish them a Happy Mother's Day.



"You don't always have to have a child, but for anybody who has the heart to love and a heart to care, any woman for that matter, I celebrate you and I thank God for your life," ace gospel musician, Diana Hamilton.



Akesse Brempong also said "Hey mom, what's good? I know you'll be going to church tomorrow but I wanna say that I love you, you've done incredibly well raising this young man (points to himself proudly) and I salute you."



Watch the full video below:



