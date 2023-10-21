Celebrities attended Occupy Julorbi House protest to share jokes and have fun – Music Producer

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian music producer, Roland Ackah, popularly known as 'Buddy RoRo' has claimed that celebrities who attended the Occupy Julorbi House protest only went to share jokes at the event.



The beatmaker said from what he witnessed on social media about the recent demonstration, no government will take the celebrities seriously.



He revealed this during an interview on Property FM, “The way they went about doing their things I’m not sure the government will not even take them seriously because some went there to joke.



“They are not really fighting for the whole industry and if you observe the recent demo, most of the artistes that went there seemed as though they were joking.



“From the look of things, they went there to share jokes and so that’s how I see it. like they went there to have fun,” RoRo told Amansan Krakye in an interview sighted by MyNewsGh.com



One can recall that several Ghanaian celebrities including Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Azonto, said celebrities who attended the protest are broke and have nothing to do with their lives.