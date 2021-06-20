Celebrities and media colleagues converge to celebrate Nana Aba’s birthday in epic style

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Media mogul celebrated broadcaster and General Manager of EIB’s English cluster (GHOneTV and Starr FM) Nana Aba Anamoah turned a year older on Saturday, June 19, 2021.



As always, her birthday every single year is filled with amazing testimonies and her unique personality as a mentor is always an inspiration for today’s generation.



“World Nana Aba’s day” begun with a special champagne breakfast with close relatives, friends and love ones at her private residence in Accra, ahead of the big celebration party to commemorate her day.



There were loads of fun and enjoyment as many celebrities and media colleagues were present at her residence to show love and celebrate her for the positive and immense impact she keeps making on society.



