Celebrating Reggie Rockstone; the iconic rap figure with unparalleled traits

The story of how Reggie Rockstone originated Hiplife is one that has been told severally and although there are claims that Reggie cannot take full credit for that revolution in Ghana’s music in 1994, the rapper commands respect. He is held in high esteem by stakeholders, including his contemporaries.



Known in real life as Reginald Yaw Asante Osei, the ‘Hiplife Grandpapa’ as he is affectionately called, for pioneering the Hiplife movement has not only been active in music; he has remained relevant and appears to have done so effortlessly ever since he released his debut album ‘Makaa Maka’.



His coming to Ghana, having been born in the United Kingdom, was made possible by his father, Ricci Osei, a famous fashion designer as he paid for the flight ticket. That gesture was just the tip of the iceberg.



“My father supported me from the jump and as a matter of fact, if it wasn’t for Ricci, I wouldn’t be here,” Rockstone acknowledges. “He was part of the process, he’s the one that funded hiplife, he’s the one that built me the studio and he’s the one that paid for all those videos that you watch so when you talk about hiplife, my father’s probably the biggest investor.”



His albums include ‘Makaa Maka’, ‘Me Na Me Kae’, ‘The Last Show’, ‘Meka’, ‘Me Ka Vol. 1’, and ‘Registration’ among other singles.



Reggie has also been a judge on at least, three talent hunt shows; Malta Guinness Street Dance competition in 2012 and Glo X-Factor Africa in 2013 and Mentor X.



Aside from music, Reggie Rockstone, born on April 11, 1964, is known and respected for some traits embedded in him. GhanaWeb puts the spotlight on Reggie Rockstone as he celebrates his 58th birthday.



