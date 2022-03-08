Celebrating Akosua Dentaa Amoateng for listening to the cries of women

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Celebrating the resilience, determination and empathy of a woman is meant to let them know they are appreciated for the effort they put into all the hard work they push themselves to do.



On International Women’s Day today, Akosua Dentaaa Amoateng MBE has been singled out among the many inspiring women fighting for their own place in the world to make a difference.



A careful focus on effective communication all starts with the ability to really listen; listening to the cries and worries of other women, and Dentaa has done that and more using various channels.



Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE, best known by her stage name Dentaa, is a British-Ghanaian entrepreneur, actress, TV presenter, singer, producer and manager.



She is the founder and CEO of the GUBA Enterprise which consists of the GUBA Awards, GUBA Expo, GUBA Foundation, GUBA Careers, GUBA Diaspora Card and GUBA Health.



Dentaa Amoateng MBE has been a pioneer in pushing women to achieve and get better using the GUBA enterprises.



The GUBA Awards has been recognized as a community-building organization with substantial influence. Her work to improve UK-African relations earned her an MBE in Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II’s 2016 Birthday Honours.



In 2021 she announced that Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA) will raise awareness on maternal mortality and call for measures to ensure safe child deliveries across the continent.



According to worldbank.org, maternal deaths from 2013 among non-AIDS deaths in women between the ages 15-49, fertility, birth attendants, and GDP, have regressed drastically.



The GUBA enterprise believes that every child, born and unborn, has great possibilities and must be provided with the chance to fulfil this potential.



The Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA) enterprise, according to Dentaa, seeks to promote greater economic, social, and cultural cooperation between Africa and the African diaspora through harnessing the power of the African youth to advance the socio-economic interests of the continent.



Aside from using her conglomerate of an enterprise to fight for women, she has been awarded the Ghana Peace Awards Humanitarian Service Laureate in Accra.



Dentaa is an advocate for the Ghanaian community in the UK and in 2017 she was put on the list of 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana for her advocacy by The African Network of Entrepreneurs.



In June 2013, Dentaa was announced as the winner of the annual African Women in Europe (AWE) Award, for her work in promoting Ghanaian achievement in the UK and for her charity work.



Organisers described her as an "icon and role model to all African women living and working in Europe."