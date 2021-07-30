CediBoi releases 'God's Hands' single

Entertainment of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: Nenebi, Contributor

Hiphop artiste, Edlord Baffour Tonto, otherwise known as CediBoi, has released his first single titled ‘God’s Hands’ which features F1.



The afrobeat and hiphop artiste formally known as Tomtom has been away from the music scene for over 2 years since his last release, “Hustle” in 2018.



God’s Hands which raps about CediBoi’s fancied themes: “Hustle, determination, hard work and success”; was produced by MoG Beatz for More Moves Entertainment and Showbiz Africa and Executive Produced by Evans Boateng and Maxwell Nana Boateng.



On what CediBoi brings to the game after God’s Hands, his Executive Manager, Lemaine Nana Hagan hints: “CediBoi has been recording non-stop since the covid-19 pandemic in 2020; he has recorded over 28 songs; and ready to release a song every three months ahead of the release of his upcoming EP in November 2021,” Lemaine said.