Cecilia Marfo releases ‘Fire Ko W’akyi Kakra’ merchandise

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cecilia Marfo has released merchandise to finally seal her popular mondegreens song 'What shall I say’ to ‘wha shawa say’.



The new merchandise in the form of a shirt was released on her Facebook account with the writing “fire k) w’akyi kakra.”



The announcement has amassed so many comments from fans; others have shared their thoughts on how best she capitalised on her newly found fame in the mistake.



The priceless reactions were expected but having people in the comment section asking to buy in bulks to sell to others was a surprise with some attributing wearing the shirt for their December 31, all-night service.



Cecilia Marfo has been trending after her videos went viral on social media.



She was heard singing a popular song “What shall I say unto the Lord” but made a whole new version she sang “wha shawa say” in her own words which got a lot of people roaring with laughter and reacting to on all social media platforms.



