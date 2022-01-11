Cecilia Marfo has endorsed my Washasasay song – Thirtn

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian Fante rapper, Thirtn, says gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo has already endorsed the song that he made out of her trend.



He said this after he was asked by Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show what he would do if Cecelia one day decides to sue him or take him to court for stealing her content.



He replied, “I don’t think that is going to happen because she has already endorsed the song. I watched one of her interviews and she was jamming to my song, she even blessed me”.



He asserted that making a song out of Cecelia Marfo’s Washawasay trend was his way of helping her.



He further explained that when he saw how Ghanaians were making fun of Cecilia Marfo over her wrong lyrics, he felt bad because she is a woman of God.



Therefore, when he heard the beat that had been added to the song, he decided to make his own music out of it so that people would rather enjoy it as a song instead of making fun of the Gospel musician for her mistake.



Thirtn confessed that although he did not inform Cecilia Marfo before using her trend in a song, “I know she is happy with it because of the endorsement.”