Cecilia Dapaah is not a thief, it’s myopic to think she cannot have US$1m – Mr Logic

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit Mr Logic, has defended Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, in the midst of the ongoing allegations of stolen monies from her home.



Mr Logic criticized Ghanaians on the said issue for what he called hastily labeling the former minister as a thief and argued that the poverty-stricken mindset prevalent in the country tends to misconstrue luxury and wealth as ill-gotten gains.



Speaking in a panel discussion on United Showbiz on UTV on July 22, 2023, Mr Logic urged the public to avoid rushing to conclusions about the source and purpose of the alleged money.



According to him, he believed that it is unfair to accuse someone of being a thief without concrete evidence, especially when the details surrounding the funds remain unclear.



"If someone wants to save his or her money at home, whether the money is for a project or family money or something, you don’t know, then all of a sudden, all of you are tagging her as a thief. Look, I posted that people should look for their own money and stop criticizing others' wealth, come and see insults on my page, I have to turn off the comment session. I have realized that in Ghana, the poverty mindset dominates, and people want to be poorer than to live a good life,” he said



He argued that the former minister's decision to step down from her position voluntarily for investigations should be seen as a sign of honesty and integrity.



“The woman is not a thief, it is her own money that people have stolen and she wanted to be honest because she is public official so she has stepped down for investigations …I don’t see why people should think that it is outrageous for her to have that money, I see it just like George said, I see it like a bit myopic to think that way, and so please I don’t support those who are saying she stole the money," he added.



The former minister resigned her position on July 22, stating that she did not want the government to be burdened with her personal issues. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted her resignation.





Cecilia Abena Dapaah is not a thief. It is myopic to think that she cannot have that amount of money - @MrLogicMusic #UnitedShowbiz ???????????? pic.twitter.com/tX3f4gBEbk — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) July 22, 2023

AM/SARAShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb