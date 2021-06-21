Ceccy Twum reveals why her husband does not interfere in her business

Entertainment of

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ceccy Twum has expressed her reservations towards gospel artistes who allow their spouses to manage their careers



• According to the gospel singer, her husband respects her space and stays in his lane when it comes to her career



• She advised colleague musicians not to mix business with pleasure



Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Ceccy Twum, has expressed misgivings relative to gospel artistes who are being managed by their husbands.



According to the musician who is married to a pastor, she has decided not to allow her husband to take charge of her business just as she doesn’t interfere in his.



Ceccy noted further that misunderstandings that might erupt while sharing ideas on an ‘artiste and manager’ level can affect their marriage.



“Maybe he would want me to do something and I might not want it that way and that can cause misunderstanding for me. So for me, I am not for my husband managing me.



"My husband doesn’t have time to be following me so I don’t put stress on him. While he is doing his own thing, I don’t want to put pressure on him,” she stated in an interview with Hitz Fm monitored by GhanaWeb.



Touching on the trend of Ghanaian gospel musicians who are being managed by their husbands and how unsuccessful some of such partnerships have been, Ceccy Twum said: “Doing business with your husband can cause a lot of problems."



It has become a common trend in the Ghanaian showbiz industry that gospel musicians are often managed by husbands.



The likes of Philippa Baafi, Ohemaa Mercy, Gifty Adorye, Joyce Blessing, Obaapa Christy at some point in their careers were managed by their husbands.