Caveman Watches honours Fred Amugi with billboard; Actor sheds tears

Entertainment of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Caveman Watches has fully fulfilled movie star Fred Amugi's wish for his birthday.



Before his 74th birthday on Saturday, 5 November, Mr Amugi said in an interview that he wished to be a brand ambassador for corporate organisations before he dies and added he wants to be on billboards.



The heartfelt appeal got to the attention of Anthony Dzamefe, the Chief Executive of Caveman Watches.



He invited Fred Amugi and signed him up as a brand ambassador for his respected Ghanaian watch company, 10 days after his birthday.



"Thank you, @cavemanwatches," Mr Amugi said in an Instagram (IG) post on 15 November.



He also revealed social media influencer Naa Adjeley Shuga had facilitated the engagement.



A picture of Fred Amugi and Anthony Dzamefe smiling in the Caveman office was attached on the IG post.



In the following days, a photoshoot was organised and pictures surfaced on the internet.



Today, Thursday, 24 November, the legendary Ghanaian movie star has informed his social media followers, with pictures, that a billboard has been erected bearing his image as he models for Caveman Watches.



Standing at the foot of the huge billboard with the watch company's CEO, Mr Amugi shed tears.