Cause your churches to donate 10% of their tithes to GRA as E-tithe – KSM to Christian Council

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Satirist Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM) has asked the Christian Council of Ghana to direct its churches to donate 10% of their tithe to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as E-TITHE.



He says since the Christian Council is in support of the e-levy, it is imperative that they show commitment by giving a percentage of their tithe to support the course.



He made this opinion known in a tweet reacting to the Christian Council’s President’s call on Ghanaians to support the levy.



He said “Dear CHRISTIAN COUNCIL, kindly donate 10% of all the Tithe Churches collect to the GRA. Let’s call it E-TITHE. Support the E- LEVY for GH to become “like Europe “. (Practice what you Preach a beg)”.



Background



Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, President of the Christian Council of Ghana who is also Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has said Ghanaians must accept the payment of the controversial e-levy if Ghana will develop to the level of Europe.



He spoke to MyNewsGh.com’s sister media outlet Citi FM at the maiden Moderators Academic Excellence Award and Founders’ Day Celebration at the Presbyterian Women’s College of Education in Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



He compared Ghana to Europe where he visited recently.



“Fortunately or unfortunately, I just returned from Europe. After visiting several cities, I realised our that E-Levy is nothing compared to the percentage of taxes they pay. I was discussing with my colleagues back in Europe that if Ghana will ever be as nice as those places, we would have to be willing to make some sacrifices. I have heard Ghanaians complain that they do not see the impact government makes with the taxes they already pay. Well, the taxes we currently pay is too little”. Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante said



He added that Ghanaians pay only little taxes which is not enough to develop the country.



He therefore urged the public to desist from politicizing the subject of taxes.



“Most Ghanaians are not ready to pay taxes. They want everything to be done for them. They say they do not see what the little tax they pay is used for. The tax we pay is too small. I wish that Ghanaians will not play politics with E-levy. One thing I will say is that, let’s try and see how it goes. If we try it, and it is used to develop Ghana, that’s fine. But if the money is taken, and they don’t develop Ghana, we vote them out.” he said.





