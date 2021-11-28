Cause of Virgil Abloh's death revealed

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Off-white founder Virgil Abloh had died



Management discloses Abloh died of cancer



Ghanaians mourn Virgil Abloh



US Ghanaian fashion designer, Virgil Abloh died of cancer, management has confirmed.



In a post sighted on his Instagram page, it has been disclosed that the astute fashion designer died from an aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.



According to his management, he battled a rare and aggressive form of cancer which was discovered in 2019.



According to the Instagram post, Virgil while undergoing numerous challenging treatments still pursued his fashion career and handled the daunting task of serving his numerous clientele worldwide.



He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh and two children namely; Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh.



The late Virgil Abloh still has both parents Nee and Eunice Abloh alive.



His death has shocked many, eliciting tributes from all walks of life.



Read the statement below



