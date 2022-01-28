Catchy Vibes: Visuals to Skeleton Wan’s single hits new milestone

Entertainment of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Skeleton Wan has hit a major milestone on the video stream platform, Youtube

Catchy Vibes, the hit record released by young dancehall artist, Skeleton Wan has hit a major milestone on the video streaming platform, Youtube, days after it was released.



The record which features Dj Shampli, 071 Nelly and one of South Africa’s most famous Amapiano singer, Ntosh Gazi has garnered more than 25,000 views following the premiere on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.



The Amapiano themed song is the first project by the young and talented singer in 2022.



Currently on tour in South Africa to promote the single, the visuals to “Catchy Vibes” was shot in Johannesburg.



Speaking in several interviews in South Africa, the up-and-coming artist has never hidden his goal of making the song a national anthem in the West African subregion.



Skeleton Wan who is signed to HDMEZ Records LLC USA has managed to penetrate South Africa’s saturated music scene through a successful partnership with Makasela Entertainment South Africa.



His brand visibility and appeal has been made conspicuous as he was spotted with a special mascot at SABC Lesedi FM in Johannesburg, South Africa.



The special movement is called the Mascot Tribe.



