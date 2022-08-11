Castro's disappearance: Asamoah Gyan clashes with 'Daughter of Maame Water'

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Former Black Stars captain, has reacted to claims by a self-acclaimed soothsayer that he had a hand in the disappearance of music icon Theophilus Tagoe popularly known as Castro.



Asamoah Gyan, who was a close friend of Castro and was with the musician when he disappeared was accused by the soothsayer with the name "Daughter of Maame Water" as the one who was behind the disappearance of the musician.



"Daughter of Maame Water" claimed in a viral video that Asamoah Gyan knows about the sudden departure of Castro because he has benefited from his friend's disappearance.



Reacting to these claims by the soothsayer, Asamoah Gyan in a reply on his Tiktok page warned the soothsayer to tread carefully because she might not like what will happen if he diced to take her on.



"I can see you want my attention but if I descend on you..... They’ve tried this since 2003 but it did not work,” he said in the vide ciuted by GhanaWeb.



He added that 'Daughter of Maame Water' might be making these allegations against him in the media space because he is frustrated in life.



