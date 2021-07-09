Castro is dead let’s accept it ,humans will definitely transition in life – Trigmatic

Entertainment of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian composer and songwriter, Trigmatic born Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei has told Amansan Krakye that whatever happens human beings will transition in relation to the declaration that musician Castro is dead.



He remarked “Oh you see me, for instance, I’m a staunch Christian and a believer so when something happens like that I don’t think much about it".



“Whatever being the case as humans we’ll definitely transition so I can’t state the fact whether he’s missing or dead,” Trigmatic said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com



The father of Castro has disclosed recently that though he’s a law-abiding citizen, the state cannot force him to organize a funeral for his son, Theophilus Tagoe although they’ve declared him dead.



Trigmatic added “But I do remember him with the good times we had but normally I don’t think about whether he’s hiding somewhere, to be honest.



“It will worry me if I focus on where he is right now so normally I do think about the good things he’s done, who he is, and all that,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.