Castro deserves annual concert to keep his legacy - Sammy Rasta suggests

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Film director and entertainment pundit, Samuel Owusu Asare, also known as Sammy Rasta, has suggested event organizers in the country create an annual concert in honour of renowned hiplife artiste, Castro.



The musician-born Theophilus Tagoe together with his friend Janet Bandu, disappeared on the 6th of July, 2014 at Ada Beach, while the two, were on holiday with the Gyan brothers.



The two are reported to have gone for a jet ski trip to the Ada Beach resort and estuary where they went missing.



Multiple search parties were sent to the beach and deep seas to recover the body of Castro and Janet Bandu but proved futile.



The jet ski involved in the accident was recovered on the same day of their disappearance.



Per the laws of the land, they have been declared dead but pundits believe his works are invaluable and need to be protected.



Speaking on Power Entertainment Saturday, Sammy, a showbiz enthusiast, made a strong case for Castro to be remembered annually.



“I think we can do something to get Castro’s legacy to live on,” Sammy suggested that “event organisers can take that upon themselves and get a show for Castro every year.”



“Castro has children and has a family. I suggest that the family should give way for event organisers to remember him with some annual shows so we don’t forget his legacy,” he added.



Contributing to the matter, Music Producer, Fred Kyei Mensah also supported the call and indicated that it can add value to the works of Castro.