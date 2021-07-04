Castro and Tupac may be alive somewhere – Ball J

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Azonto Music Producer, Ball J has told Amansan Krakye that yet to be found Hiplife artiste, Castro, might be alive somewhere just like what was said some years ago about American rapper, Tupac.



He disclosed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “Castro is one of the best artistes I have worked with and I do really have fond memories of him.



“We as musicians still love him and we still think he’s still alive somewhere just like some people said Tupac wasn’t dead,” Ball J born Albert Serebo Ayeh-Hanson said.



Organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2021, Charter House, honoured the memory of the musician born Theophilus Tagoe known in music circles as Castro at the 22nd edition.



“It’s the same thing, just the love we have for him but what really happened no one actually knows except God,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.