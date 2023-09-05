‘Case’ was recorded 3 years ago – Mr. Drew

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Mr. Drew, has revealed that his new hit song titled ‘Case’ was recorded in 2020 but was not released until recently.



He noted that the song was written in collaboration with Kuami Eugene, who was not supposed to feature if it had been released at the time it was sung.



The popular Ghanaian musician took the opportunity to admonish upcoming artistes to stay focused and keep pushing till their expectations are met because there are challenges in the music industry.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 on September 5, 2023, Mr. Drew recounted how long it took him to release the new hit song ‘Case’ even though he had written it already.



“The ‘Case’ is three years old. I was looking for a song to release next, so I was going through the beats which are different from the actual beat. It is a high-life song. So while I was going through the songs, I sang ‘Case’ on ‘Amapiano’. I wrote the song with Kuame Eugene.



"So instead of releasing this song, I released ‘Later’ featuring Kelvin Boy. I was supposed to release this with another artist at the time. We both wrote it but were not going to feature on it, just that he made suggestions," he narrated.



Mr. Drew further advised young and upcoming artists to be diligent and perseverant in their pursuit to attain higher heights in the music industry.



“I will say don’t be scared. It looks scary, and sometimes you feel like would I be able to make it? Trust me once you step out of that bubble, you will realize that there are so many opportunities out there.



“So many things to explore and don’t be scared to start all over. Push yourself to the limit, in the end, we all want to be happy and free to live. So don’t be scared,” Mr. Drew admonished up-and-coming artists.





Watch the interview below





I didn't play Case for Kaywa. I wrote Case 3 years ago - @mrdrewofficial shares the story behind his new hit single.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/CcaB2zZfZw — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 5, 2023

BS/OGBYou can also watch some of our programmes below.