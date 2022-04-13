Case against Black Sherif could be good for Ghana’s music industry – 3Music Awards CEO

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, says although he will like the case against Black Sherif to be solved out of court, such issues, which are common on Ghanas music scene, could be clarified if the parties involved choose to battle it out in court.



“I think that both parties are in a better place to build this out of court settling but regardless if both parties decide to go the whole length, it would be a good case to define the industry,” he said in an interview on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Tuesday, April 12.



According to him, he “knows” how both parties in the case have been committed to settle it out of court but cannot pinpoint what led to the situation being sent to court.



“For now, I’m not so sure what may have compelled Snap (former financier of Black Sherif) to resort to the court.”



He, however, pointed out that Black Sherif’s current situation could be beneficial or detrimental based on how he responds to it.



“The career of the young guy is very important and this could affect him. It could also create bad blood as well; affect the good will that he is enjoying from the public. But then again, on the other side, the publicity could affect his new found relevance in the music industry.



“Depending on how you look at this: it could be a good and a bad thing as well. But generally, the way these things work is that, it often inures to the benefit of the talent, because he gets the publicity and if he is able to react very well in terms of how he responds and the way he conducts himself, he may actually come out winning.”



The entrepreneur, who is now an “enabler” for Black Sherif further indicated that this situation could affect “investor confidence” in the music industry – a situation he said had existed once.