Carl Clottey teams up with Joe Mettle for ‘Moko bɛ’

Music of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Carl Clottey is out with ‘Moko bɛ’, a song that features Joe Mettle.



According to Clottey in an interview with GhanaWeb, “Moko bɛ is a worship song, which simply exalts God, and declares Him as the only God... and that there's no one else apart from Him.”



The song was produced by Billy Selasie (InnerMuzik Productions). He was assisted by the Encore Band. Recorded in 2021, ‘Moko bɛ’, sung in Ga and English languages, was mixed and mastered by Joel Maclawson (InHouse Studios).



“My motivation for recording this song is to let the whole wide world know, Jehovah is the only God,” said Clottey who was excited about the release as he disclosed the song was written in 2019.



Clottey is set to host the 10th anniversary of his annual worship program ‘Calvary Worship which will feature Pastor Isaiah Fosu Keakye Jnr. Putuma Tiso from South Africa, Alexandra Aboagye, and more. According to the musician, the release of ‘Moko bɛ’ is to “prepare the way for the concert scheduled for 30th April 2023 at Winners Chapel Ghana, Avenor.”



The songwriter, singer, and music director has been in the gospel music scene since 2010. With a passion to influence the world positively and win souls for the kingdom of God, Clottey released his debut in 2013 and has since demonstrated his prowess in churches and at various events.



Not only does he sing; he is a talent coach and a judge on Gospel TV reality shows on TV3, GhOne, and Agoo TV, among others.



