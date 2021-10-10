Cardi B supported me with $30,000 during my court case - Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American rapper, Cardi B has been a guardian angel to Ghanaian actress and singer, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo as their friendship goes beyond social media.



Following their encounter back in 2019 when Cardi's visited Ghana, the two have been in constant communication on Instagram where the rapper has been viewing and reacting to Poloo's posts.



But in the latest revelation, Akuapem Poloo has noted that the rapper gifted her an amount of $30,000 during her court case in April this year.



“Cardi supported me, she gave me $30,000.00 which I used during my court case and advised me all the time," said Poloo.



It could be recalled that Akuapem Poloo was dragged to court for posting naked pictures of herself and her son who was 7-year-old at the time on social media.



She was convicted to a 90-day jail term but was granted a GH¢80,000 bail by an Accra High Court with two sureties on April 21, 2019.



The actress who doubles as a musician added that: “Cardi wants to feature me and encourages me to keep producing music so I can build my potential.”