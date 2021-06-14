Caramel Plug lists her favorite Ghanaian artistes

Entertainment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Canada-based Nigerian online comedienne, ranter, YouTuber, & content creator, Caramel Plug, has named four Ghanaian artistes whose songs she loves and listens to.



Speaking on Y107.9FM’s Ryse n Shyne, the afrobeat lover chose Ghanaian music when she was asked by host, Brown Berry, which country or artistes’ songs she would love to hear.



The comedienne first mentioned the ‘Gyal dem Sugar’, KiDi on her list of Ghanaian artistes that she listens to.



She added, “I love Sarkodie as well and I think I like Shatta Wale’s music. I also love Gyakie’s music. Gyakie does really good music”.



She gave a shoutout to Gyakie for composing such good music and went on to jam to songs of these listed artistes.