Captain Smart speaks on GES sack letter to Teacher Kwadwo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghpage.com

Ghanaian broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart has waded into Teacher Kwadwo and the Ghana Education Service (GES) brouhaha.



The outspoken presenter described the act by the Ghana Education Service as ‘stupidity’.



According to him, it did not make any sense on the part of GES to sack Teacher Kwadwo from the Education Department.



“This is stupidity. The Ghana Education Service must understand that there is no sense in their sack letter to Teacher Kwadwo. Our education system is the most useless one ever.



"We need to take a critical look at our educational system because it is bad. I’m a witness to this intimidation and human rights abuse. I can give you more witnesses of these intolerant instances."



"Okatakyie Afrifa, The late Kaaka, and another journalist were all Sacked for criticizing the government. Why can’t you accept opposing views? You don’t want to be criticized but always fail to do the right thing”, Captain Smart angrily stated.



Watch the video below:



